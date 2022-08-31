Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.17. Approximately 2,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

