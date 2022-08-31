AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

AGLXY opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

