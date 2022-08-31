AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

