AIGH Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. NeuBase Therapeutics comprises 0.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NBSE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

