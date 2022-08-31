AIGH Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,091 shares during the period. SCYNEXIS comprises approximately 2.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.73% of SCYNEXIS worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Down 1.9 %

SCYX stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,557.60% and a negative return on equity of 169.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

