AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $461,000 in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 5.81. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.