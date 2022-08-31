AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,000 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. RF Industries comprises approximately 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 5.07% of RF Industries worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.11 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

