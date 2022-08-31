Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.89. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.35.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
