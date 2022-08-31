Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 12,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $16,671,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $22,075,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 1,086,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,995. The firm has a market cap of $611.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. Allbirds’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.