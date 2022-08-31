Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.30

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.30 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 10.01 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 11.05 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,805,058 shares trading hands.

Allied Minds Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.46. The firm has a market cap of £27.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

