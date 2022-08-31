AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.69. AlloVir shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Trading Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $644.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,328 shares of company stock worth $196,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.