ALLY (ALY) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

ALLY (ALY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $9,335.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALLY Profile

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

ALLY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

