Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading Down 4.9%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

