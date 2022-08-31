Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 47,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. 576,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,685,460. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

