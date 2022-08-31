Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 2345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 34.3% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 183,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

