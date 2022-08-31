Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 2345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.48.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
