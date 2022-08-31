Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

AMADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -159.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

