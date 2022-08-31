Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ambarella updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

