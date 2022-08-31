Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ambarella updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

