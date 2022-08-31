Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.46. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

