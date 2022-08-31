Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,599,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,073 shares during the period. Ambev makes up approximately 16.9% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Ambev worth $331,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 367,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 197,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV remained flat at $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

