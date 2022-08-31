AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.87

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 447885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.38.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

