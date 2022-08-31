Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Amdocs stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. 11,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

