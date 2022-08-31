AMERCO Declares Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Price Performance

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $537.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $447.92 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in AMERCO by 83.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.