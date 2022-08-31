American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 1,126,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,309,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

