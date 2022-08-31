American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $36.82. Approximately 473 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Preferred ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 5,891.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.