American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after acquiring an additional 450,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.29. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

