American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

AMWD stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,100. The company has a market capitalization of $875.79 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

