Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 789,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $269.72. 3,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average of $271.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

