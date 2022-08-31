Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,376.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 90,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,728 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 115,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,621,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.