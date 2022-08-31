Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS DIVO opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

