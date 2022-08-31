Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.73). 90,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($1.96).

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.64.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

