Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 5.5%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 11,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 551,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

