Analysts Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

NYSE:EAT opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $71,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

