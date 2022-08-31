Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.25

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.11.

GEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.14. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.43 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.