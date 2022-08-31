Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $29.71

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,761 shares of company stock worth $1,379,373. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FROG opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.48. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
