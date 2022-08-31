Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $29.71

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,761 shares of company stock worth $1,379,373. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 302,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.48. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

