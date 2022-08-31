Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $446.80

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $446.80.
POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Pool
In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool
Pool Price Performance
POOL opened at $343.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.69. Pool has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.
Pool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pool (POOL)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.