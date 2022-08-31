AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AnaptysBio Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 225,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $655.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.14.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 39.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 86,711 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,672,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares in the last quarter.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
