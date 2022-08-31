Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AOMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Angel Oak Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 7,389,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,772,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.