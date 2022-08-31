AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AU stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

