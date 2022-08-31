Anime Token 1-Day Volume Tops $11,384.00 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $47,693.78 and $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC.
- PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC.
- Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00175081 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
