Anime Token 1-Day Volume Tops $11,384.00 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $47,693.78 and $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anime Token alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00175081 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Anime Token Profile

Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

Buying and Selling Anime Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anime Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anime Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.