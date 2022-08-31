Ankr Price Down 3% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Ankr has a market cap of $344.07 million and approximately $43.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.
Ankr Coin Profile
Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.
Buying and Selling Ankr
