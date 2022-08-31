Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.20

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.198 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.92.

Ansell Price Performance

Ansell stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $110.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

