Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,430.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANFGF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Antofagasta Trading Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $13.10 on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

