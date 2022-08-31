Apax Global Alpha Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Apax Global Alpha stock opened at GBX 179.59 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.69. Apax Global Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.50 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £881.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1,308.57.

In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Christopher Ambler bought 6,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £12,021.10 ($14,525.25).

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

