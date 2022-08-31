APIX Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. APIX has a total market cap of $612,742.74 and approximately $18,112.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00135371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00080997 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

