Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 186.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,691 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Apollo Global Management worth $86,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $50,460,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.3 %

APO opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

