Applied Blockchain, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Blockchain’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

APLD has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Applied Blockchain Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Applied Blockchain

APLD opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

