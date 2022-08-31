Applied Research Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,228 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 3.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.96. 26,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average of $232.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

