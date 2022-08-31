Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 11,356 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. 878,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

