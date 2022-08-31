Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 32,835 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,835 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,577 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $155.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.