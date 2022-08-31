Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 3.0% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,413,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.84. 23,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.09. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 486.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,785. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.